IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Bank of America

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IAC stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.37. 830,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,244. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $187.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $6,468,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

