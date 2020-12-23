IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 273,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

