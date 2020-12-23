II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $85.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $78.11 on Monday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -710.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

