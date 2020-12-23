Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,425,299.20 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $15,425,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 11th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,762,590.36.

On Monday, December 7th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 70,939 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $4,618,128.90.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $16,824,536.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $5,129,512.75.

On Friday, December 4th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $6,176,596.11.

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $13,457,040.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NARI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,844,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.