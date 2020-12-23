India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.81. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 967,229 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

