Infinitecoin Achieves Market Cap of $504,093.09 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $504,093.09 and $2,486.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

