Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Cap of $70.77 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00020145 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $70.77 million and approximately $118.53 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00676681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00123539 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00372772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00064211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00097548 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,863,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

