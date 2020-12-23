Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.89. 11,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 25,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 254.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter.

