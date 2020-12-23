Insider Buying: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 600 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alicia Kuhn Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,920.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75.

IBTX opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 306,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 22,820,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $7,703,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

