Insider Buying: Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Purchases 9,745 Shares of Stock

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Paul Dykeman purchased 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,485.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,974,476.29.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMU.UN shares. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

