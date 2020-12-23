Insider Buying: Traka Resources Limited (TKL.AX) (ASX:TKL) Insider Buys 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Traka Resources Limited (TKL.AX) (ASX:TKL) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,000.00 ($55,000.00).

About Traka Resources Limited (TKL.AX)

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

