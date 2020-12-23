Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sells 53,610 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

