Insider Selling: Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells 53,309 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

