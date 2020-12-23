Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 335,549 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 8,387,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,092. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $19,740,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

