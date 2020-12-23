Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,709.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.