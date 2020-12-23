Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells 6,208 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $18,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,136.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 1,447,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,545. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.61. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 284.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,968 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 65.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 73,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

