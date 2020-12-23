Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $47.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $923.99. The stock had a trading volume of 810,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,925. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $837.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.