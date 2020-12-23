Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.23 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.12 and its 200-day moving average is $497.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

