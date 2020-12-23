Insula 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Insula has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $94,584.07 and approximately $119.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004663 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com.

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

