Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $61.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 55.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

