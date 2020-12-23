Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,558 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $266,920.95.

IBKR stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 229,595 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

