International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Insider Jim Horsburgh Buys 15,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

LON IBT opened at GBX 860 ($11.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 823.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 781.92. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of £330.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

