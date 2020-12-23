Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intevac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 121,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,110. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

