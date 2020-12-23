Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $185,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

