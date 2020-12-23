Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $378.00 to $383.00. The company traded as high as $383.81 and last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 2569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.97.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.69 and its 200-day moving average is $323.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

