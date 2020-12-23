Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.65

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.65 and last traded at $158.61, with a volume of 3813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

