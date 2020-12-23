Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.86 and last traded at $66.77. 9,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 322.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

