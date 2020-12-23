Investors Purchase High Volume of Aemetis Call Options (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,907 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

