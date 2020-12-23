IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $803.11 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $803.11 million and $36.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00108501 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

