IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Kucoin. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00326737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

