Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.88

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 6894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.