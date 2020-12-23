IRISnet Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $2.95 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,093,012 coins and its circulating supply is 930,263,293 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

