iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 32,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 27,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.