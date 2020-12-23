iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 1,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

