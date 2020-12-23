iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.90

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $28.88. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 281,464 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWM)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

