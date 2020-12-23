iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.75. 217,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 567,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSE:EPP)

ISHARES MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore equity markets.

