Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Up 5.9%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.94 and last traded at $93.52. 924,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 311,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Itron alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.