Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,321 Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $359.88 million, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.20. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

