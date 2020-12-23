Jane Street Group LLC Buys 17,149 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,053 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 814,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 654,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 621,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

