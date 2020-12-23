Jane Street Group LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $207.65 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $348.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

