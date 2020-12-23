Jane Street Group LLC Invests $288,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

