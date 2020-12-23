Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 92.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,970 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,737,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 727,149 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

