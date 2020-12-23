JBG SMITH Properties Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -281.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

JBGS stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

