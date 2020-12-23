Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Centamin plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the year.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

