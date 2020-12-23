Joana Goncalves Sells 2,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $30,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 325,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

