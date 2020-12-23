Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

