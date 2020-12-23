JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 430.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

