JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $215.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

