JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

