JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,063,472 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,063,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

